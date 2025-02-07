Puerto Rico Legal Coalition launches call for training program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luisa Reyes, program coordinator of the Puerto Rico Legal Coalition.

Nonprofits can apply for training on legal compliance and lobbying until Feb. 9.

The Puerto Rico Legal Coalition has launched a call for nonprofit organizations to participate in the “Empowering Change: Training in Effective Advocacy and Permissible Lobbying” program.

The call is open to 20 nonprofit organizations, which must apply by Feb. 9. The Legal Coalition will announce the selected participants on Feb. 13.

The program is designed to provide training on the fundamentals of advocacy and permissible lobbying, equip organizations with effective advocacy strategies, and offer tools to ensure compliance with legal and ethical regulations. The goal is to strengthen their ability to influence public policy and create a positive impact in their communities.

“This project arises from the need for organizations to know the rules and develop strategies to influence policy, ensuring that their actions are effective and that they occur within the current legal framework,” said Luisa Reyes, the Legal Coalition’s program coordinator.

The program is primarily aimed at executive directors, community managers and policymakers from nonprofit organizations working in areas such as equity and human rights, the environment, education, health care, community development, and arts and culture.

Through a series of workshops, participants will gain the necessary tools to conduct advocacy and lobbying activities within legal guidelines.

Seeking to provide the best content and resources, the program is supported by organizations such as Puerto Rico Legal Aid and Spectrum Media.

“The Legal Coalition is developing collaborative agreements and strategic alliances to ensure that this program has the best resources and the greatest possible support for participating nonprofit organizations,” Reyes said.

Among the resources that will participate in the workshops are prominent figures in the fields of advocacy, community development and legal compliance such as: Ariadna Godreau, executive director of Legal Aid Puerto Rico, Perla Rodríguez, and digital strategist Alexandra-Marie Figueroa, among others.

Among the experts in advocacy, community development and legal compliance leading the workshops are Ariadna Godreau, executive director of Legal Aid Puerto Rico; Perla Rodríguez; and digital strategist Alexandra-Marie Figueroa.