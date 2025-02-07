Toyota Puerto Rico leads auto sales, plans expansion in 2025

Jaycie Dane, president of Toyota Puerto Rico

The brand marks 65 years with strong sales, new models and a $100 million investment in dealership improvements.

Toyota of Puerto Rico reinforced its leadership in the island’s automotive industry in 2024, selling 33,744 units and securing 34% of the total market. As the company marks its 65th anniversary in Puerto Rico, it is preparing for 2025 with new product launches and a focus on customer service.

“At Toyota, we are very grateful and proud of the support that the brand has received from Puerto Ricans for the past 65 years. During all this time, our commitment has been to provide quality products that last and that Puerto Ricans can trust,” said Dany Oliva, Toyota Puerto Rico’s general manager.

Toyota and Lexus combined for more than 33,000 vehicle sales in 2024, with Toyota selling 32,247 units and Lexus achieving a record-breaking 1,497 units. Lexus also led two segments, with the Lexus NX ranking first for the second consecutive year and the Lexus IS leading its category for the fourth straight year.

The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling vehicle in Puerto Rico, exceeding 10,000 units. Toyota also dominated eight vehicle segments, including the Corolla in the compact car category, the Camry in mid-size sedans, the Tacoma in small pickups, and the Sienna in minivans.

Toyota achieved a 62% market share in the growing electrification sector, while Lexus held 15%, reinforcing its leadership in alternative energy vehicles, Oliva said.

“At Toyota, we continue to look at the evolution of alternative energy sources at a steady pace. Our brands have stood out in this electrification process, giving consumers the opportunity to choose the technology and model that best suits their needs,” Oliva added.

Investment in customer service

Customer service remains a priority for Toyota Puerto Rico, which recorded $80 million in parts and accessories sales in 2024, surpassing $68 million the previous year. The Toyota dealer network, consisting of 24 dealerships and more than 1,000 employees, plays a crucial role in maintaining customer satisfaction, Oliva assured.

To enhance the customer experience, Toyota’s dealer network has committed to investing more than $100 million in improvements at nine dealerships this year.

“It is important that our dealers have the right facilities and trained staff to serve customers and offer an easy buying experience and excellent after-sales service,” said Jaycie Dane, president of Toyota Puerto Rico. “Likewise, our commitment is to provide financing products that allow consumers to take home the model they want.”

Looking ahead, Toyota will be introducing several new models, including the redesigned Toyota 4Runner, featuring a hybrid engine for the first time, and the bZ4X, Toyota’s first fully electric vehicle in Puerto Rico.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) also had a strong year in 2024, growing its market share by 40% and serving 290,000 customers through its platforms, including the “state of the art MyTCPR” application, said Javier Moreno, sales and marketing manager of TFS.

“In short, 2024 was an excellent year for Toyota Puerto Rico, and we’re confident that we will continue with that trend,” Oliva added.