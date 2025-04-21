Ford Mustang marks 61 years as top-selling sports car in Puerto Rico, globe

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E, shown with optional equipment, extra-cost color option, and/or aftermarket accessories.

The seventh-generation Mustang launched locally in 2024 with new features and global accolades.

The Ford Mustang, one of the most recognizable sports cars in automotive history, is celebrating its 61st anniversary with continued global and local success. Known for its distinctive design, performance and cultural legacy, the Mustang remains the best-selling sports car globally for more than a decade.

In Puerto Rico, the Mustang has led its segment in sales since 2015.

First introduced in 1964, the Mustang has defined the “pony car” segment and captured the imagination of driving enthusiasts across six generations. Its emblematic horse logo became a symbol of freedom and power, a legacy that continues with each new model.

Now in its seventh generation, the Mustang launched its latest model in Puerto Rico in 2024, featuring a redesigned interior, new engine options, more customization choices and updated driver-assist technologies.

The Mustang is a finalist in two categories at the 2025 World Car Awards — World Car of the Year and World Performance Car. The 2024 Mustang Mach-E (post-August models) earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Throughout its history, the Mustang has become a cultural symbol, appearing on the cover of Time magazine and in films such as “Bullitt.” Performance variants like the GT350, Mach 1, Bullitt and GT500 have drawn interest from collectors and enthusiasts. The GT500 remains Ford Performance’s most powerful production sports car to date, with a 760-horsepower engine.

The Mustang continues to evolve as it enters its seventh decade, maintaining its role as a symbol of performance and design in Puerto Rico and around the world.