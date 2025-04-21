GSA taps Geotab USA for government fleet tracking solution

Karla Mercado-Rivera, administrator of the Puerto Rico General Services Administration

The contract covers more than 400,000 units in Puerto Rico, including emergency and public service vehicles.

The Puerto Rico General Services Administration (GSA) has selected Geotab USA to provide telematics services for tracking and managing the island’s government vehicle fleet, the company announced Thursday.

The contract includes more than 400,000 GSA-leased and agency-owned vehicles, including light- and heavy-duty units, motorcycles, patrol cars, ambulances, fire trucks, cargo vans and passenger buses.

Geotab’s platform will provide near real-time data to support fleet performance, emergency preparedness and public safety operations.

“Puerto Rico is keen to manage their government fleet more efficiently, generate savings and enhance operational effectiveness using our data-driven tools and solutions,” said Neil Garrett, assistant vice president of public sector business development at Geotab.

The company said the system will help improve safety, reduce road risks and support predictive maintenance to prevent breakdowns and lower costs.

“This initiative aims to optimize resource management, enhance emergency response times and ensure transparency in government operations,” said GSA Administrator Karla G. Mercado-Rivera.

Geotab was selected through a competitive process managed by the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), the release noted.

Mercado-Rivera said the technology aligns with systems used by federal agencies and supports more informed decision-making across departments.

Geotab’s platform is certified under FedRAMP and ISO 27001 and has earned FIPS 140-3 validation, a federal standard for cryptographic security. The company serves more than 55,000 customers worldwide and processes more than 80 billion data points daily across 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions, it reported.