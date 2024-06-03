Liberty Business launches new fleet management solution

The Geotab platform allows businesses to administer, manage and optimize their vehicle fleet in real time through GO9+, a ready-to-use, auto-configurable device that connects to an On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-II) port.

Liberty Business recently unveiled Geotab, a new fleet management solution for its commercial customers. Using a mobile app, businesses can administer, manage and optimize their vehicle fleet in real time through GO9+, a ready-to-use, auto-configurable device that connects to an On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-II) port.

“We’re excited to include Geotab as part of our technologically advanced business management solutions roster. Companies, regardless of size, will find solid connectivity, optimization, convenience and value in this service, which allows them to stay always connected with their fleet,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business.

With Geotab, business owners can track their vehicle fleet and obtain precise data on its location, speed, distance and travel history, engine starting times and more. Using Geotab’s GO9+ device, customers can quickly access data about their vehicle fleet such as VIN information, odometer readings and engine diagnostics.

The information collected by Geotab allows owners to optimize their business operations, such as scheduling and route planning, ensuring accurate delivery times. They can also maximize fuel consumption efficiency with real-time supervision and detailed reports, and schedule maintenance appointments to avoid higher costs.

Geotab can also identify and alert business owners about atypical driving patterns that can endanger drivers, such as speeding, hard braking and blunt movements. When a collision is detected, the GO9+ device sends incident data, which facilitates accident reenactments, even in cases of collisions while backing up.

The GO 9+ device offers an LTE Wi-Fi high-speed connection that supports communication with the vehicle and provides a strong, reliable connection while onboard, the company added.