Type to search

In-Brief

Liberty Business launches new fleet management solution

Contributor June 3, 2024
The Geotab platform allows businesses to administer, manage and optimize their vehicle fleet in real time through GO9+, a ready-to-use, auto-configurable device that connects to an On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-II) port.

With Geotab, business owners can track their vehicle fleet in real time.

Liberty Business recently unveiled Geotab, a new fleet management solution for its commercial customers. Using a mobile app, businesses can administer, manage and optimize their vehicle fleet in real time through GO9+, a ready-to-use, auto-configurable device that connects to an On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-II) port.

“We’re excited to include Geotab as part of our technologically advanced business management solutions roster. Companies, regardless of size, will find solid connectivity, optimization, convenience and value in this service, which allows them to stay always connected with their fleet,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business.

With Geotab, business owners can track their vehicle fleet and obtain precise data on its location, speed, distance and travel history, engine starting times and more. Using Geotab’s GO9+ device, customers can quickly access data about their vehicle fleet such as VIN information, odometer readings and engine diagnostics.

The information collected by Geotab allows owners to optimize their business operations, such as scheduling and route planning, ensuring accurate delivery times. They can also maximize fuel consumption efficiency with real-time supervision and detailed reports, and schedule maintenance appointments to avoid higher costs.

Geotab can also identify and alert business owners about atypical driving patterns that can endanger drivers, such as speeding, hard braking and blunt movements. When a collision is detected, the GO9+ device sends incident data, which facilitates accident reenactments, even in cases of collisions while backing up.

The GO 9+ device offers an LTE Wi-Fi high-speed connection that supports communication with the vehicle and provides a strong, reliable connection while onboard, the company added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

New car sales skyrocket in September, driven by fleet demand
Contributor October 10, 2023
New car sales +3.8% YOY in P.R. in June, +1.4% so far
Contributor July 12, 2016
Ford presents new line of ‘Police Interceptor’ vehicles
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 15, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

New car sales skyrocket in September, driven by fleet demand
New car sales +3.8% YOY in P.R. in June, +1.4% so far
Ford presents new line of ‘Police Interceptor’ vehicles
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.