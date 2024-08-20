Type to search

GSA implements digital tool to optimize oversight of gov’t fleet

NIMB Staff August 20, 2024
Karla Mercado-Rivera, administrator, Puerto Rico General Services Administration

The agency said it will continue to expand the use of the platform to more government agencies in the coming months.

The Puerto Rico General Services Administration (GSA) has launched the second phase of “Fast Fleet,” a digital platform designed to optimize the management of the government fleet and transportation services. 

The tool will help government agencies “manage their resources more efficiently, eliminating manual processes and providing greater visibility into the status of vehicles and related operations,” said GSA Administrator Karla Mercado-Rivera.

Fast Fleet, which is already in use by 29 government agencies, addresses common challenges faced by government transportation departments. It reduces the need for multiple trips to the GSA Transportation Office, eliminates physical documents, and enables real-time monitoring of fleet compliance and expenses, she said.

“The implementation of Fast Fleet represents a significant step toward the modernization of government processes in Puerto Rico,” Mercado-Rivera stated. “With this tool, we are not only optimizing the management of our resources, but we are also facilitating the work of transportation managers and drivers by offering them greater transparency and control over their daily operations.”

The digital platform features 14 modules, with 11 currently active and three under development. These modules cover vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal, logbook management and vehicle inspections. They are designed to streamline processes and save time and resources for government agencies.

“Visibility is key to effective government fleet management. Fast Fleet not only allows us to have tighter control over vehicles, but also provides us with valuable data that will help us make informed decisions to continually improve our services,” Mercado-Rivera noted.

The GSA plans to expand the use of Fast Fleet to additional government agencies in the coming months.

NIMB Staff
