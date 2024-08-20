The Mall of San Juan, ATH Móvil join to offer workshops to seniors

Free Zumba classes are offered at The Mall of San Juan on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

The Golden Age Club wellness and entertainment program is offered at no cost.

The ATH Móvil service has partnered with The Mall of San Juan’s Club Edad Dorada, or Golden Age Club, to address new forms of fraud affecting the community. The Golden Age Club is a free, biweekly program for individuals aged 65 and older, offering exercises, workshops, talks and surprises at the mall.

“We’re always looking for new experiences for the Club Edad Dorada, aimed especially at senior citizens. At The Mall of San Juan, we’ve been known for offering a variety of entertainment, combined with the shopping and dining experience in a comfortable and safe environment,” said Irene Muñiz, marketing manager of the mall. “Adding an educational component to the program is excellent for our community and we appreciate the trust of the ATH Móvil team.”

Mike Vizcarrondo, chief Product and Innovation officer at Evertec, stated, “At Evertec, our priority is to protect our customers’ sensitive information. We’re aware of the vulnerability of senior citizens to attacks designed to abuse their good faith.

“So, our ATH Móvil team reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness among our ‘young seniors’ through the ‘Hang Up on Fraud’ campaign. We’re proud to continue this effort during the Golden Age Club activities,” where the company will offer updates on “the most common fraud modalities and how to protect themselves so that they’re always ‘on their toes.’”

As part of the collaboration, ATH Móvil will hold three days of Zumba classes in the Central Atrium, along with talks, prizes, coffee and snacks for club members.

Free Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Workshops are scheduled for Aug. 27 (Hang Up on Fraud 101), Sept. 19 (Cooking Tips), and Oct. 17 (Smishing and Phishing), all at 10 a.m.