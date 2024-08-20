Casino Del Mar invests $200K on new security technology

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The technology can differentiate between ordinary metals and firearms, providing a smoother and safer experience for guests, casino officials said.

The new metal detector allows visitors to enter the casino without having to remove items from their pockets.

The Casino Del Mar at La Concha Resort has introduced advanced metal detection technology, investing $200,000 in the new system.

The new metal detector allows visitors to enter the casino without removing items from their pockets, distinguishing between ordinary metals and firearms to ensure a smoother and safer experience, according to casino officials.

“This system is a significant step forward in our mission to provide a safe and pleasant environment for our customers and employees,” noted Sigfrido De Jesús, general manager of Casino Del Mar.

“Safety is an absolute priority, and this technology allows us to enhance it without compromising our visitors’ comfort,” he said. “Our team members feel more secure and motivated with this new measure, reinforcing our commitment to taking care of those who drive our company.”

The system operates continuously, alerting security personnel in real time to potential threats. If a suspicious object is detected, an alert is sent to the surveillance department, triggering a response protocol. The entire process is recorded to ensure transparency and effectiveness, according to casino officials.

“At Paulson Puerto Rico, we remain committed to innovation and development in Puerto Rico. With this new technology, we are raising the standards of security in the island’s entertainment industry,” said Paulson Puerto Rico President Rolando Padua. “This investment reinforces our commitment to the continuous improvement of our facilities and customer experience.”

The introduction of this technology is part of a phased renovation at Casino Del Mar, which includes the recent opening of BetMGM Sportsbook and the expansion to create a High Limit Pit, now celebrating its first year of operations.

Additionally, La Concha Resort is transitioning to the prestigious Autograph Collection brand, with a renovation project totaling more than $60 million.

“We will continue to implement improvements that reaffirm our commitment to service excellence and security,” Padua added.