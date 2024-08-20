Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Casino Del Mar invests $200K on new security technology

NIMB Staff August 20, 2024
The technology can differentiate between ordinary metals and firearms, providing a smoother and safer experience for guests, casino officials said.

The new metal detector allows visitors to enter the casino without having to remove items from their pockets.

The Casino Del Mar at La Concha Resort has introduced advanced metal detection technology, investing $200,000 in the new system. 

The new metal detector allows visitors to enter the casino without removing items from their pockets, distinguishing between ordinary metals and firearms to ensure a smoother and safer experience, according to casino officials.

“This system is a significant step forward in our mission to provide a safe and pleasant environment for our customers and employees,” noted Sigfrido De Jesús, general manager of Casino Del Mar.

“Safety is an absolute priority, and this technology allows us to enhance it without compromising our visitors’ comfort,” he said. “Our team members feel more secure and motivated with this new measure, reinforcing our commitment to taking care of those who drive our company.”

The system operates continuously, alerting security personnel in real time to potential threats. If a suspicious object is detected, an alert is sent to the surveillance department, triggering a response protocol. The entire process is recorded to ensure transparency and effectiveness, according to casino officials.

“At Paulson Puerto Rico, we remain committed to innovation and development in Puerto Rico. With this new technology, we are raising the standards of security in the island’s entertainment industry,” said Paulson Puerto Rico President Rolando Padua. “This investment reinforces our commitment to the continuous improvement of our facilities and customer experience.”

The introduction of this technology is part of a phased renovation at Casino Del Mar, which includes the recent opening of BetMGM Sportsbook and the expansion to create a High Limit Pit, now celebrating its first year of operations.

Additionally, La Concha Resort is transitioning to the prestigious Autograph Collection brand, with a renovation project totaling more than $60 million.

“We will continue to implement improvements that reaffirm our commitment to service excellence and security,” Padua added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

$3.5M BetMGM Sports Book Lounge opens at Casino del Mar
Contributor December 15, 2022
Condado trio hotels, restaurants to host job fair Nov. 8
Contributor November 4, 2022
Electronic sports betting officially takes off in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 10, 2022
BetMGM expands sports betting to Puerto Rico at La Concha Resort
Contributor September 3, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“This can have significant economic consequences to the employer, especially if, under the economic realities criteria, it is determined that an individual previously classified as an independent contractor is an employee. There are many in this situation, and over many years the risk for the employer can be monumental. We’re talking about a lot of money.”

Related Stories

$3.5M BetMGM Sports Book Lounge opens at Casino del Mar
Condado trio hotels, restaurants to host job fair Nov. 8
Electronic sports betting officially takes off in Puerto Rico
BetMGM expands sports betting to Puerto Rico at La Concha Resort
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.