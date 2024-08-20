Type to search

Agriculture Featured

Puerto Rico agriculture sector loses $23.5M in wake of Tropical Storm Ernesto

NIMB Staff August 20, 2024
Tropical Storm Ernesto severely damaged the island’s plantain crops.

Farmers are urged to file insurance claims, if they have them.

Puerto Rico’s agriculture sector experienced $23.5 million in losses following Tropical Storm Ernesto’s passage across the island last week, according to Agriculture Secretary Ramón González.

The most impacted sectors include plantains, with losses of $11.5 million; coffee and vegetables, with $2.5 million; and bananas, with $2 million. Citrus and fruit sectors reported $800,000 in losses, while hydroponic structures faced $1 million in damages. Roads and preparation costs amounted to $2 million, and forage losses were $1.2 million.

Farmers with insurance for vegetables and pineapples should file claims through the Agricultural Insurance Corp. (CSA). They can also seek assistance from the USDA’s Federal Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

“Although agriculture is once again being shaken by a storm, all available resources are being identified to assist them as soon as possible. The agricultural sector is a backbone of our economy, and we’re working for its rapid recovery,” González stated.

The Agriculture Department is coordinating with the Agricultural Enterprise Development Administration (ADEA) and requesting funds from Puerto Rico’s Office of Management and Budget to aid insured farmers who cannot claim their insurance policies through the CSA.

Regional agronomists are visiting farms to complete loss reports. Affected farmers who are insured but do not qualify for CSA coverage should file a new claim with their agronomists and area directors through their regional offices.

For claims with the CSA, contact 787-722-2748, 787-722-2965 or 787-829-2900.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s agricultural production grows to $703M in 2022
G. Torres July 22, 2024
Amps International hosts entrepreneurship retreat for youth in Puerto Rico 
NIMB Staff June 4, 2024
New Hecho en Puerto Rico Association president aims to boost agriculture
Maria Miranda June 3, 2024
Report reveals land access challenges for small farmers in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff May 16, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“This can have significant economic consequences to the employer, especially if, under the economic realities criteria, it is determined that an individual previously classified as an independent contractor is an employee. There are many in this situation, and over many years the risk for the employer can be monumental. We’re talking about a lot of money.”

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s agricultural production grows to $703M in 2022
Amps International hosts entrepreneurship retreat for youth in Puerto Rico 
New Hecho en Puerto Rico Association president aims to boost agriculture
Report reveals land access challenges for small farmers in Puerto Rico
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.