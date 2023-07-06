Type to search

Oriental enables clients to use ATH Móvil service to transfer money

Idalis Montalvo, president-elect of the Sales and Marketing Executives Association of Puerto Rico and vice president of marketing and communications at Oriental Bank

Oriental has announced the launch of a new campaign providing clients with deposit accounts more options for sending money within Puerto Rico and the mainland U.S., using the ATH Móvil service.

Now, in addition to having access to Oriental’s People Pay service, which allows sending up to $2,000 to any bank in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, customers will have access to the ATH Móvil service to send and receive money instantly, up to $500 per day, in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at participating institutions.

“With this combo of ATH Móvil and People Pay, Oriental is the only bank on the islands that gives customers more options and flexibility to send money whenever they want, wherever they want in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the U.S. [mainland],” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

“We continue to offer more options that make life easier for our customers. We know that we have less time to carry out personal tasks, which is why we want to simplify the lives of our customers,” Montalvo said.

To access the ATH Móvil service, bank customers must have a deposit account with an active Oriental Mastercard/ATH debit card. They can also register their debit card from their savings accounts. Existing account holders need to download the ATH Móvil application, click on the register button and validate their cellphone number, email and the number of the debit card linked to their Oriental bank account.

Meanwhile, the People Pay service is integrated in Oriental’s Mobile Banking App. Before using it, the customer must register for the service in Oriental Online Banking. To use People Pay, customers must have a checking or savings account with Oriental. 

With ATH Móvil, customers can register up to five ATH debit cards on their profile. Transactions are in real time and its usage is free. In addition, the application allows viewing of transaction history and is accessible for mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems.

With this application, Oriental customers can send and receive money from others using the ATH Móvil service at participating institutions and transfer between cards. In addition, customers can transfer to businesses and donate up to $1,500 per day to nonprofit organizations in participating institutions. 

