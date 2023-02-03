2nd edition of ‘ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico’ expands reach

Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec's chief marketing officer.

Evertec is expanding the “ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico” initiative to continue promoting the growth of nonprofit organizations (NGOs) on the island through ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality.

In alliance with WAPA-TV, “ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico” week will take place Feb. 13-17. The event will feature a friendly contest in which nonprofit organizations active in ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality will motivate individuals to donate to their organizations.

The six organizations that raise the most amount of funds during this time will receive a $5,000 bonus from Evertec, company officials said.

“After the success of our first edition, we continue expanding the ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico initiative to keep providing visibility and support for these organizations that are essential to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development,” said Alexandra López-Soler, Evertec’s chief marketing officer.

“At Evertec, we recognize that NGOs are one of the first to support the most in need in times of crisis. And ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality facilitates their fundraising efforts allowing these organizations to receive funds immediately and efficiently,” she said.

“ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality has transformed the way NGOs operate. At Evertec, we are proud to deliver technology that facilitates their respective causes,” López-Soler said. “More than 700 NGOs that advance a variety of causes throughout the island are registered to use ATH Móvil’s Donate functionality,” she added.

This year, as in 2021, Evertec will work in partnership with WAPA-TV and talent from their different TV shows, such as “Noticentro al Amanecer,” “Pégate al Mediodía,” “Viva La Tarde,” “Lo Sé Todo” and “Los Datos Son los Datos.”

To build upon 2021’s efforts, each TV show will choose three nonprofit organizations that are active in ATH Móvil’s Donate and encourage viewers and followers to join them in supporting these organizations.

“For us at WAPA, it is a pleasure to participate in projects like this, one that contribute to society through nonprofit organizations on the island,” said Jorge Hidalgo, president of WAPA-TV. “It’s important to insert ourselves into initiatives with community impact that give continuity to quality services in different sectors.”

“This alliance gives us the opportunity to thank the public for the support they give us every day. WAPA is Puerto Rico, and with this type of project we once again demonstrate that it is more than a slogan, it is our mission,” he said.

To complete this effort, ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico is collaborating with dozens of influencers who will motivate their followers to donate to their chosen nonprofit organization, a move that will further amplify this movement to extend Evertec’s impact throughout the island, the firm noted.

Similarly, GFR Media has joined the effort to provide more visibility and amplify its reach.

The first edition of the ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico week resulted in more than 7,000 transactions of people donating to their favorite organization, which helped raise more than $200,000. The winning organizations were Colitas Sonrientes, Adopta Ahora, Fundación Trotamundos, Asesores Financieros Comunitarios, Hogar Ruth para Mujeres, and Fundación Rayito de Esperanza.

The winning nonprofit organizations of this latest edition will be announced Feb. 28 on a WAPA-TV show and on social media via WAPA-TV and Evertec.