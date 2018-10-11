Evertec launches ATH Móvil payment solution for online businesses

October 11, 2018 82

Evertec Inc. announced the launch of its ATH Móvil payment solution for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

This new solution will be available initially for a limited group of merchants as part of an extended pilot and will be offered to all ATH Móvil Business participants at the beginning of 2019.

“Given the rapid adoption of smart phones and ATH Móvil, we created this solution to streamline the online purchase process and offer our local merchants increased convenience to accept electronic payments in an easy and secure way,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

“Additionally, our more than 1.1 million users of ATH Móvil will now be able to pay faster on the digital platforms of the businesses participating in this extended pilot,” he said.

Puma Energy Puerto Rico will be one of the first businesses that will offer the ATH Móvil payment solution in its Puma Fast Pay application, an application that allows the user to pay at the pump.

“We’re very happy with this new solution that Evertec is offering us since it simplifies the payment process at our network of 230 gas stations around the island for our Puma Fast Pay users,” said Puma Energy Puerto Rico General Manager Víctor Domínguez.

“With this functionality, we are improving the customer experience at our stations, which in turn simplifies our clients’ day-to-day,” he said.

In this extended pilot phase, participating businesses include: EconoToGo, Puma FastPay, Gustazos, Connect Assistance, Gasolina Móvil, Clickup, and Uva!.

“We’re seeing a change in the purchase behaviors of our consumer leveraging the technology resources available to them,” said Supermercados Econo President Eduardo Marxuach.

“By having the ATH Móvil payment solution on our EconoToGo platform, we offer our consumers a fast, secure and convenient way to pay for their goods. Today, the use of ATH Móvil within our EconoToGo application represents 46 percent of payments, less than one year since its launch,” he said.