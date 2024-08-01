Type to search

In-Brief

Evertec, ATH Movil matching donations to Puerto Rico Olympic athletes

NIMB Staff August 1, 2024
The financial contributions will support the athletes who are representing Puerto Rico. (Credit: COPUR's Facebook page)

This initiative reaffirms the company’s support for the island’s delegation in the 2024 Paris Games.

Transaction processing and financial technology services company Evertec announced it will match donations received by the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR) through AportaConATHMovil.com/COPUR, up to a maximum of $50,000. 

The goal is to “alleviate COPUR’s financial burden” and support 51 Puerto Rican athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Sports have the wonderful ability to unite us as a country. At Evertec, we believe in and promote teamwork, discipline and perseverance. These values encouraged in sports are the foundation of our society,” said Mike Vizcarrondo, chief product and innovation officer of Evertec.

“When we launched the Aporta Con ATH Móvil platform, we did so to facilitate fundraising for worthy causes. Matching the contributions received by our delegation through AportaConATHMovil.com/COPUR reflects Evertec’s commitment to sponsor our athletes’ excellence and dedication,” Vizcarrondo said.

COPUR President Sara Rosario expressed gratitude, saying, “We’re deeply grateful to Evertec and ATH Móvil for their support. Working for sports is supporting a fair cause. Sports are instrumental for unity and for social transformation.”

“Undoubtedly, our best ambassadors proudly represent us in Paris, and Puerto Rico is proud of our athletes. We are confident that people will support our delegation through Aporta Con ATH Móvil. We reiterate our gratitude for the support,” she said. 

The financial contributions will support athletes representing Puerto Rico in various disciplines, including women’s and men’s 5×5 basketball, boxing, athletics, swimming, diving, judo, Olympic wrestling, golf, table tennis, archery, rifle shooting, sailing and skateboarding.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

ProRanked rolls out EV charging app in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff September 20, 2023
Oriental enables clients to use ATH Móvil service to transfer money
Contributor July 6, 2023
2nd edition of ‘ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico’ expands reach
Contributor February 3, 2023
Donations to Puerto Rico nonprofits double through ATH Móvil app
Contributor November 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“We have approved 20 decrees, thanks to the new resources we have in the office. And in those 20 decrees, the total projected jobs is 2,887. But what is most relevant is the investment, which is $915 million.

 

Right now, I may have awarded 1,000 decrees in another incentives program, but it will never reach an investment that is close to $1 billion. The average investment in Ozones applications is about $50 million. OZones are real estate property developments for sale or rent, and we have developments of urbanizations, apartments, businesses.” 

 

– Carlos Fontán, director of the Business Incentives Office at Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, on the pace at which Opportunity Zone program applications are being evaluated.

Related Stories

ProRanked rolls out EV charging app in Puerto Rico
Oriental enables clients to use ATH Móvil service to transfer money
2nd edition of ‘ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico’ expands reach
Donations to Puerto Rico nonprofits double through ATH Móvil app
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.