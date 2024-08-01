Evertec, ATH Movil matching donations to Puerto Rico Olympic athletes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The financial contributions will support the athletes who are representing Puerto Rico. (Credit: COPUR's Facebook page)

This initiative reaffirms the company’s support for the island’s delegation in the 2024 Paris Games.

Transaction processing and financial technology services company Evertec announced it will match donations received by the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR) through AportaConATHMovil.com/COPUR, up to a maximum of $50,000.

The goal is to “alleviate COPUR’s financial burden” and support 51 Puerto Rican athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Sports have the wonderful ability to unite us as a country. At Evertec, we believe in and promote teamwork, discipline and perseverance. These values encouraged in sports are the foundation of our society,” said Mike Vizcarrondo, chief product and innovation officer of Evertec.

“When we launched the Aporta Con ATH Móvil platform, we did so to facilitate fundraising for worthy causes. Matching the contributions received by our delegation through AportaConATHMovil.com/COPUR reflects Evertec’s commitment to sponsor our athletes’ excellence and dedication,” Vizcarrondo said.

COPUR President Sara Rosario expressed gratitude, saying, “We’re deeply grateful to Evertec and ATH Móvil for their support. Working for sports is supporting a fair cause. Sports are instrumental for unity and for social transformation.”

“Undoubtedly, our best ambassadors proudly represent us in Paris, and Puerto Rico is proud of our athletes. We are confident that people will support our delegation through Aporta Con ATH Móvil. We reiterate our gratitude for the support,” she said.

The financial contributions will support athletes representing Puerto Rico in various disciplines, including women’s and men’s 5×5 basketball, boxing, athletics, swimming, diving, judo, Olympic wrestling, golf, table tennis, archery, rifle shooting, sailing and skateboarding.