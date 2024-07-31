Puerto Rico GSA issues RFQ for reconstruction of PRIDCO Waterfront Industrial Park

The reconstruction project entails restoration and mitigation work to address damage following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The General Services Administration project for the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. facility in Mayagüez aims to repair damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

The Puerto Rico General Services Administration (ASG) has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the reconstruction of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (PRIDCO) Waterfront Industrial Park in Mayagüez. The park suffered significant damage following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Containing several buildings, piers, streets and infrastructure, the waterfront was exposed to high winds, waves and tidal surge during the hurricane, causing severe damage to the facilities.

The itinerary for the RFQ is as follows: on Aug. 22 there will be a mandatory orientation meeting, followed by a site visit on Aug. 26. The deadline for the submission of the RFC is on Sept. 20, and the deadline for the submission of statements of qualifications is on Oct. 22. The opening act is also on Oct. 22.

The RFQ document can be downloaded here.

The Mayagüez Waterfront Industrial Park was developed by PRIDCO in the 1960s and has been used by various industries over the years. When Hurricane Maria struck the island in September 2017, the industrial park was severely damaged, forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to shut down the pier. The pier and its associated infrastructure “have been identified as necessary” to maintain commerce and support the economy in the west side of the island.

“PRIDCO is tasked with rehabilitating the Industrial Park’s waterfront to bring it back to pre-Hurricane Maria conditions and include mitigation considerations that prevent similar damage caused by another event,” reads the RFQ.

The reconstruction project includes the demolition of an approximately 1,400-foot-long berthing structure, including anchored steel sheet pile bulkhead with a concrete cap and steel pipe pile-supported platforms. The project also involves cleaning, preparation and repair of a pier composed of a steel pipe pile-supported concrete platform, and the replacement of mooring appurtenances for calling vessels.

Additionally, it includes the reconstruction of a 2,000-foot-long access road with asphalted lanes, as well as sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, electrical, water, sanitary, and storm sewer system infrastructure.

Soil stabilization to reduce liquefaction potential, reconstruction of the breakwater parallel to the access road, and reconstruction of the sheet pile system, bulkhead, tie-rods, fenders and whalers are also part of the project.

Maintenance dredging of approximately 200,000 cubic yards and the removal of a sunken barge are included. The project also involves the relocation of coral colonies on the existing collapsed revetment, disassembly of the former StarKist metal building to prepare the site for the construction staging area, and lead and asbestos abatement and clearance.

“In the first phase of this bidding process, the Bid Board will select the Qualified Proponents where their statement of qualifications represents the best value to the government of Puerto Rico,” the RFQ further notes. “The evaluation of the qualifications will be carried out in the first phase of this bidding process and will be executed in two parts, based on compliance with specifications, terms, conditions, past performance, financial capacity, technical capacity, project approach and bonus upon participation in the Section 3” or Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises Policy program.