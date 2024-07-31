Type to search

Puerto Rico awards ICF $84M grants management contract

NIMB Staff July 31, 2024
Since 2018, ICF has partnered with COR3, providing disaster recovery grant management services across multiple disasters ranging from hurricanes Maria, Irma and Fiona to earthquakes and more.

The consulting and technology services company will expand disaster management, recovery and mitigation services across the island.

The Puerto Rico Public Private Partnerships Authority recently awarded Virginia-based consulting and technology services company ICF an $84 million contract to continue supporting long-term disaster recovery and mitigation efforts across Puerto Rico.

The recompete contract, which is administered by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year option periods.

ICF’s disaster management experts, 95% of whom are based on the island, will deliver grant management support to assist COR3 in dispersing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds quickly. 

The company will leverage its proprietary cloud-based grants management platform, disasTRAX, to centralize and accelerate grants management and reporting.

“COR3 is leading a disaster recovery effort which is unprecedented in scale, scope and complexity,” said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure.

“We’re proud to continue to play a pivotal role in building local capacity and improving how funds get moved into the hands of local communities more efficiently, ultimately achieving COR3’s vision of creating a stronger, more prosperous Puerto Rico,” Choate added.

Since 2018, ICF has partnered with COR3, providing disaster recovery grant management services across multiple disasters, ranging from hurricanes Maria, Irma and Fiona to earthquakes. Activities include processing requests for reimbursement and providing technical support to Puerto Rican government agencies, municipalities and private nonprofit organizations.

To date, the company has helped COR3 disburse more than $9 billion in funds, including $2 billion in 2023, to accelerate recovery for people and communities in need across the island.

ICF’s more than 200 recovery experts have been working on the island since after Hurricane Maria, involved in projects with COR3 and the Puerto Rico Housing Department’s Single-Family Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation program; the City Revitalization Program; the Community Energy and Water Resilience Installations Household program; the Single-Family Homeowner Program Blue Roof Repair Program; and the Single-Family Housing Mitigation program.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
