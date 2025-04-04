Type to search

In-Brief

COR3 seeks proposals for FEMA grant support services

NIMB Staff April 4, 2025
Eduardo Soria-Rivera, executive director of Puerto Rico's Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience.

Selected firms will help manage disaster recovery funds in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for professional services to support the administration of federal recovery funds across Puerto Rico.

The RFP seeks firms to provide technical assistance and grant management services related to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Public Assistance programs, according to COR3 Executive Director Eduardo Soria-Rivera.

The services support recovery from hurricanes María and Fiona, the 2020 southwest earthquakes, and Hurricane Ernesto.

“This request for proposals represents an opportunity for companies to provide support services and technical assistance for the management of grants under federal programs,” Soria-Rivera said. “Professional services are required for work strictly related to FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation and Public Assistance programs.”

The goal of the RFP is to improve support for sub-recipients throughout the island and ensure efficient handling and disbursement of FEMA funds. Selected firms will help strengthen compliance and project execution as Puerto Rico continues its multi-year recovery process.

Firms must submit questions by April 9. The deadline to submit proposals is May 2 at 3 p.m.

