Direct Relief donates 67 mobile units to boost health access in Puerto Rico

Direct Relief provides a new mobile unit to the First Response Emergency Medical Services (FREMS) volunteer group.(Credit: Alejandro Granadillo)

The nonprofit’s latest unit will provide mobile mental health services through a partnership with Albizu University.

Nonprofit organization Direct Relief continues to expand its support for Puerto Rico’s health care infrastructure with the donation of 67 mobile and all-terrain units, aimed at improving the delivery of medical services on the island.

The latest addition — the first mobile unit dedicated to psychosocial services — was delivered in partnership with Albizu University and is designed to bring mental health support to underserved and crisis-affected communities.

Since 2017, Direct Relief has assisted more than 330 health centers and 50 nonprofit organizations with in-kind donations and funding. These efforts focus on improving access to care for vulnerable populations, particularly during emergencies and natural disasters.

“At Direct Relief, our commitment is to ensure that every person in Puerto Rico has access to the medical care they need, especially in times of crisis,” said Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, executive adviser of Direct Relief Puerto Rico. “Through strategic partnerships and ongoing support to the nonprofit sector, we continue to strengthen the health system of the island and deliver essential resources to the most vulnerable communities.”

In addition to the mobile units, Direct Relief has provided $96.7 million in medical aid, nearly 1.5 million pounds of medications and supplies, and 18.3 million doses of medicine since beginning operations on the island.

The organization also hosts monthly community health fairs to deliver preventive care and essential services to residents throughout Puerto Rico.

A recent economic impact study found that Direct Relief’s initiatives have generated $224 million in direct benefits, reaching approximately 1.2 million people and contributing to the creation of more than 4,000 jobs.