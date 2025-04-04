Type to search

LUMA expands digital tools to notify customers of planned outages

NIMB Staff April 4, 2025
The Mi LUMA mobile app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.
The Puerto Rico utility adds app alerts about scheduled service interruptions.

LUMA Energy has rolled out new communication features through its Mi LUMA mobile app, offering customers timely alerts about upcoming planned service interruptions due to system upgrades.

The initiative, part of the company’s broader effort to “enhance customer service and transparency,” enables users to receive push notifications 24 to 48 hours before scheduled work in their area.

The feature complements existing tools introduced in recent months, including notifications via text messages and WhatsApp. According to LUMA, these systems are designed to provide clear, advance information about infrastructure improvements that may require temporary outages, helping customers plan accordingly.

“With this feature, we provide customers with additional tools to stay informed about the upgrades we conduct in their communities,” said Noriette Figueroa, vice president of customer service. “This is part of our commitment to using innovative technology to enhance transparency and build trust.”

To activate push notifications, customers must download the Mi LUMA app, update their contact details and enable alerts through their device settings. The app, currently used by more than 203,900 customers, also offers access to account information, service status and billing.

This marks the third phase of LUMA’s multi-channel communication rollout. In September 2023, the company launched the Planned Upgrades Portal, allowing customers to view scheduled improvement projects. The initiative has since expanded to include real-time notifications across multiple platforms.

Figueroa encouraged customers to update their information and stay connected through the Mi LUMA app, website or call center to make the most of the new tools.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
