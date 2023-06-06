Type to search

In-Brief

Albizu University doctoral students selected for internships

Contributor June 6, 2023
Marcos Reyes, the director of the clinical psychology program at Albizu University, and Aixa Negrón, the director of the Psy.D. Clinical Psychology program, participate in the ceremony.

Albizu University recently recognized a group of 53 doctoral students who were selected to attend several internship programs in the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico.

These students are completing their doctor of psychology and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology at the San Juan campus. They were placed in internships sponsored by the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers. The selection process was completed through a competitive match.

“This achievement demonstrates the consistency in the quality of the Albizu clinical training model and consolidates the prestige of our students in the most competitive scenarios in Puerto Rico and the United States,” said the institution’s rector, Julio Santana-Mariño, adding that about “96% of the participants in these programs achieved this important distinction, which is a source of pride for the entire institution.”

Students will participate in this internship for one year.

In Puerto Rico, doctoral students were admitted to the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, Iniciativa Comunitaria, the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Albizu Clinic, while others will be pursuing their internships in 17 states. These include the Citrus Health Network in Miami, the Center for Multicultural Training in Psychology at Boston University School Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, and the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Albizu University president joins Network of Excellence in Education
Contributor May 24, 2023
Albizu University receives $6.9M in U.S. Dept. of Education grants
Contributor April 24, 2023
A museum, a college, a hotel in Puerto Rico name top execs
Contributor March 2, 2023
Albizu University gets $953K grant for innovation in digital learning
Michelle Kantrow February 3, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This agreement is a significant step toward the growth and strengthening of the local economy, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future to support the development of new businesses.”

— Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy regarding the partnership with the Chamber of Commerce on the Alliance to Support Startups

Related Stories

Albizu University president joins Network of Excellence in Education
Albizu University receives $6.9M in U.S. Dept. of Education grants
A museum, a college, a hotel in Puerto Rico name top execs
Albizu University gets $953K grant for innovation in digital learning
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.