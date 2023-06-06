Albizu University doctoral students selected for internships

Marcos Reyes, the director of the clinical psychology program at Albizu University, and Aixa Negrón, the director of the Psy.D. Clinical Psychology program, participate in the ceremony.

Albizu University recently recognized a group of 53 doctoral students who were selected to attend several internship programs in the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico.

These students are completing their doctor of psychology and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology at the San Juan campus. They were placed in internships sponsored by the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers. The selection process was completed through a competitive match.

“This achievement demonstrates the consistency in the quality of the Albizu clinical training model and consolidates the prestige of our students in the most competitive scenarios in Puerto Rico and the United States,” said the institution’s rector, Julio Santana-Mariño, adding that about “96% of the participants in these programs achieved this important distinction, which is a source of pride for the entire institution.”

Students will participate in this internship for one year.

In Puerto Rico, doctoral students were admitted to the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, Iniciativa Comunitaria, the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Albizu Clinic, while others will be pursuing their internships in 17 states. These include the Citrus Health Network in Miami, the Center for Multicultural Training in Psychology at Boston University School Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, and the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.