Albizu University graduates most licensed psychologists in Puerto Rico

Contributor June 14, 2024
Albizu University in Old San Juan

Representing 43% of new licensed professionals on the island.

Albizu University contributes the most licensed psychologists to Puerto Rico’s mental health workforce, according to results recently published by the Puerto Rico Examining Board of Psychologists.

Of a total of 172 psychologists who passed the licensing exam, 74 received their degrees from Albizu University, representing 43% of the new licensees. 

The doctoral programs at Albizu University, Ph.D. and PsyD, achieved a pass rate of 67% in Mayagüez and 55% in San Juan. At the master’s level, Albizu achieved a 38% pass level, reflecting a 5% improvement compared to the exam administered in Fall 2023.

The Licensing Support Program’s results validate its success and guarantee that the university will continue to promote the project, the university stated.

“Our mission is to ensure that our students receive the training and support necessary to achieve their professional goals. We are proud of our students and the joint efforts of our faculty and administrative staff to achieve these results,” said Albizu University’s president, Nelson Soto.

“Since we started the program a year ago, we have been focusing our efforts on strengthening the support provided to our students and graduates to increase the licensing pass rates. We are convinced that our students and future professionals leave Albizu University with the preparation, commitment to serve and the knowledge to help change lives and improve conditions in our country,” added Soto.

