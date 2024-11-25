Albizu University gets accreditation for doctoral psychology program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The school received accreditation from the American Psychological Association for its doctoral program in clinical psychology at the Mayagüez University Center.

It is the first and only APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical psychology in Puerto Rico’s western region.

Albizu University announced that its doctorate in psychology program specializing in clinical psychology (PsyD) at the Mayagüez University Center has received accreditation from the American Psychological Association (APA).

The recognition reflects the program’s high standards in training, academic focus and compliance with the best practices in psychology education.

“This achievement contributes greatly to the field of psychology in Puerto Rico, being the first and only doctoral program in clinical psychology accredited by the APA in the western region of the island,” university officials stated.

The APA’s Commission on Accreditation evaluated the program based on its compliance with Accreditation Standards for Health Service Psychology. The process included a detailed review of the curriculum, clinical training, institutional resources and the research contributions of faculty and students.

The program was particularly commended for its student support, diverse faculty and dedication to training clinical psychologists committed to serving disadvantaged populations in Puerto Rico and abroad.

“The APA accreditation is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our faculty and administrative team at the Mayagüez University Center to provide a quality education that meets the needs of our students and the communities we serve,” said Nelson Soto, president of Albizu University.

He added that the achievement “reaffirms the Mayagüez University Center as a center of excellence for students in the western, northwestern and southwestern areas … training of professionals committed to the mental health of the regions.”

Albizu University, known for its multicultural and inclusive approach, is recognized for preparing psychologists capable of addressing the needs of diverse populations.

The APA accreditation for its clinical programs at the Miami, San Juan and Mayagüez campuses reinforces the university’s reputation locally and internationally, positioning the doctoral program as competitive and prestigious, school officials said.

The program follows the practitioner-scholar model, which focuses on professional growth, self-awareness and cultural sensitivity in clinical service delivery. Graduates are equipped to work in various fields, including private practice, hospitals, consulting, family and group therapy, and program administration.

Albizu University is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 cohort.