MCS Classicare gets highest score on national accreditation program

MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak

The health plan received its Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Health Care reaccreditation for the second consecutive time.

MCS Classicare announced it recently achieved the highest score in its evaluation for reaccreditation by the Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

MCS Classicare, subscribed by MCS Advantage, first earned accreditation in June 2018 and is now reaccredited for three years. Since its initial accreditation, MCS Classicare has maintained compliance with AAAHC national standards.

The provider, reaccredited in 2021 and 2024, remains the only health plan in Puerto Rico to receive this recognition from AAAHC, the company stated.

Health plans that apply for this accreditation undergo a rigorous evaluation by the association’s surveyors. AAAHC promotes high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. It is recognized by employers, insurers, professional associations, state and federal agencies, and the public.

“This result from another national health care quality assessment organization demonstrates our commitment to providing the best service to members and providers,” said Jim O’Drobinak, CEO of MCS.

MCS serves more than 540,000 members and 2,500 businesses in Medicare Advantage and commercial health plans.

“It also validates why MCS has been the clear No. 1 health plan option for Medicare beneficiaries and employers, with unprecedented growth in 2024 for both MCS Classicare and in the commercial segment,” he added.

According to the CMS Monthly Membership Report as of July, MCS Classicare is the second largest five-star plan in the United States. The insurer said its score highlights MCS’ dedication and the high standards that Puerto Rico can achieve.

“I want to thank our leadership team at MCS, our members, our providers, physicians, pharmacists, service representatives and all the professionals that make MCS the best partner for all constituents,” O’Drobinak said.

AAAHC evaluates 6,700 organizations, including health plans, hospitals and provider networks throughout the United States.

“Our mission is to provide genuine care to achieve a fuller life. This reaccreditation highlights the focus and honesty with which we do our work, giving the best tools to our providers so that together we can serve our members and the entire Puerto Rican community,” said Inés Hernández, the company’s chief medical officer.

In late June, three AAAHC surveyors inspected the MCS Plaza facilities and reviewed the plan’s operations thoroughly. The next reaccreditation for MCS Classicare will be in 2027.