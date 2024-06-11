Ponce Health Sciences Univ. graduates 408, maintains 100% public health graduation rate

Graduates of Ponce Health Sciences University take their oath during the 44th graduation ceremony at the Ponce Fair Complex.

Its master’s and doctoral public health graduates achieve 100% employment or further studies.

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) celebrated its 44th graduation ceremony, honoring 408 students who completed their studies in various academic programs. The ceremony was held at the Ponce Fair Complex.

During the event, it was highlighted that PHSU’s Public Health Program maintains the maximum accreditation of seven years, with graduation rates for the master’s and doctoral degrees in public health at 100%. Post-graduation results show 97% of master’s graduates and 100% of doctoral graduates are currently working or pursuing additional studies.

The students graduated from the following programs: doctor of medicine, master of science in medical sciences, doctor of biomedical sciences, doctor of clinical psychology, master of public health (specialties in general, environmental and epidemiology), doctor of public health with specialty in epidemiology, and bachelor of science in nursing.

“In this ceremony, we not only celebrate the graduation of 408 new health professionals, but also the value that each of you represents in continuing to improve the health of each life you impact and in developing the sciences that bring us closer to curing diseases and understanding their causes. I am confident that, with the training and support they have received, they are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow and contribute significantly to the well-being of the communities they will serve,” said Gino Natalicchio, president of Ponce Health Sciences University.

“We are proud to highlight that the medicine class achieved the highest match rate in PHSU’s history, despite having begun their studies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This achievement is a testament to the effort and resilience of our students and the quality of our education,” Natalicchio added.

During the graduation ceremonies, the first class of the clinical psychology program in San Juan was recognized, having graduated under the accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). Additionally, the fourth class of PHSU’s youngest program, nursing, graduated.

Ponce Health Sciences University is a higher learning institution focused on the disciplines of medicine, clinical psychology, biomedical sciences, public health, nursing and dental medicine. Since 1977, it has developed professionals in the health field.

PHSU also has an educational center in San Juan offering a master’s degree in medical sciences, a master’s degree in school psychology, and a doctorate in clinical psychology. The institution also has a campus in St. Louis, Missouri.