The Delivery People expands services to Puerto Rico

The Delivery People has its Puerto Rico headquarters in Carolina.

The company offers air and ocean shipping with real-time tracking.

Hawaii-based The Delivery People, a freight forwarding and delivery company, has recently introduced shipping solutions in Puerto Rico, where it will operate cargo flights five days per week from Miami (MIA) to San Juan (SJU).

“We’re pleased to be able to offer Puerto Rico extensive air, ocean, and final mile services and to provide customers exclusive online booking, quoting and tracking tools,” said Kim Ross, president of The Delivery People. “We look forward to serving Puerto Rico customers as we grow and expand in the months and years ahead.”

The company offers ocean and air shipping to and from Puerto Rico, with flexible drop-offs and routing from Jacksonville, Florida, for ocean cargo or Miami for air freight. It can also route goods door-to-door. Customers can stay informed with TDP’s real-time online tracking.

The company states it can provide priority shipping in one to two business days and general shipping service in three to five business days to Puerto Rico. Transit time for ocean shipping services will vary depending on where the shipment originates on the U.S. mainland.

TDP’s website offers a platform for the company’s online booking, tracking and notification services to and from Puerto Rico as well as the other areas it serves: Los Angeles, Hawaii, Guam, and American Samoa.

The Delivery People is equipped to handle cargo of all types by air or ocean, transporting cargo such as sensitive scientific equipment, oversized machinery, tradeshow installations, and time-sensitive documents.

It can also handle temperature-sensitive shipping, as well as special handling and logistics for transporting large and unusually sized cargo and hazardous goods.