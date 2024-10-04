Global Crossing Airlines launches Chicago-San Juan cargo service via Airblox

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new service offers value and efficiency, featuring the advanced Airbus A321F freighter, Global Crossing Airlines said.

The new route begins Oct. 10.

Miami-based charter airline Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. has entered a new partnership with Airblox, a digital air freight capacity and financing platform, to operate cargo charter flights between Chicago (ORD) and San Juan (SJU) starting Oct. 10.

The service will run three times per week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — using an Airbus A321F freighter, offering 25 tons of capacity in each way.

This partnership provides freight forwarders and businesses with “unmatched access to reliable and cost-effective air cargo capacity between Chicago and San Juan,” company officials said.

“GlobalX’s decision to list its A321F freighter capacity on Airblox underscores the companies’ shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the air freight industry,” they added.

“We’re excited to offer this high-demand route from Chicago to San Juan through the Airblox platform. The A321F freighter delivers 14% more containerized capacity than the B757-200, along with a 19% reduction in fuel consumption. This combination allows us to offer industry-leading pricing and operational efficiency,” said Ryan Goepel, chief financial officer of GlobalX.

“The A321F represents the future of air cargo, and this collaboration with Airblox highlights our dedication to providing exceptional value to our customers,” Goepel added.

Meanwhile, Airblox board member Neel Jones-Shah said the “collaboration enhances our network and offers forwarders greater reliability and efficiency for their cargo needs. We encourage businesses to take advantage of the competitive pricing and flexible options available.”