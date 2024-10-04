Toyota de Puerto Rico joins National Public Lands Day

The volunteers collected more than 10 bags of trash along the way, Toyota officials confirmed.

Volunteers collected trash at Fort San Cristóbal, supporting efforts to preserve the island’s national parks.

Toyota of Puerto Rico participated in the National Public Lands Day for the 15th consecutive year, supporting the largest volunteer effort in favor of public lands in the U.S. and its territories. Organized by the National Park Service, the event encourages waste collection at national parks, including in Puerto Rico.

The cleanup took place on Sept. 28, starting from Fort San Cristóbal in Old San Juan. More than 40 volunteers joined the environmental effort, collecting more than 10 bags of trash along the route, Toyota officials confirmed.

“At Toyota, we have been supporting national parks in Puerto Rico for more than 15 years to preserve the environment and beauty of our national parks,” said Saskia Gómez, public relations executive for Toyota de Puerto Rico. “Every year, we see how families, community and social organizations see the value of this effort and join to maintain our historical and social heritage.”

Gómez emphasized Toyota’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, highlighting the company’s Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of Goal 6, also known as “Clean Water and Sanitation,” Toyota supports this waste collection campaign to both clean Old San Juan and involve society in environmental responsibility, she noted.