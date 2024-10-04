USDA establishes meat, poultry processing workforce training center in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Inter American University’s Barranquitas Campus is one of two campuses participating in the initiative.

Its development is in response to the island’s food security and economic challenges.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with the Inter American University of Puerto Rico to establish a Meat and Poultry Processing Workforce Training Center at the university’s Barranquitas and Guayama campuses.

Funded by a $950,000 Hispanic-Serving Institutions Education Grant in 2023, the four-year project aims to revitalize Puerto Rico’s agriculture sector by developing a skilled workforce in meat and poultry production.

“This project, beyond training, is a business option for those interested in entering the meat industry in Puerto Rico with the skills and knowledge that make them competitive,” said Yesenia Rivera-Rivera, the project director. “It guarantees Puerto Ricans fresh food from farm to table, minimizing the risk of food shortages.”

With Puerto Rico producing less than 15% of its consumed food, food security remains a significant issue, especially for rural families, who have been disproportionately affected by these challenges, project officials noted.

“The project recognizes the vital role agriculture can play in ensuring food security, generating employment and driving economic growth. By focusing on meat and poultry production, the initiative seeks to strengthen the supply chain for these essential animal-based proteins, which are the main source of protein for Puerto Rico’s population,” the USDA stated.

Currently, local production accounts for only 8.86% of beef, 3.4% of pork and 21% of chicken consumed on the island. The USDA project seeks to improve these figures, reducing dependency on imports.

The Meat and Poultry Processing Workforce Training Center will be the first of its kind in Puerto Rico. It will recruit 110 students, offering specialized programs to meet industry standards.

Equipped with modern labs, students at both campuses will gain hands-on experience in processing, complemented by online courses for broader accessibility.

The initiative will collaborate with industry experts and the Small Business Technology Development Center to ensure a relevant curriculum. Additionally, a symposium on meat and poultry processing will be held, bringing together academia, industry and farmers to share knowledge and best practices.