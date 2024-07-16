PRSBTDC hosts 3rd business resilience meeting today

Rafael Ramírez-Rivera, president of Inter American University of Puerto Rico

The Small Business Development and Technology Center for Puerto Rico at Inter American University of Puerto Rico (PRSBTDC), a partner resource of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is hosting its Third Business Resilience Gathering at the Fortunato Vizcarrondo Auditorium in Carolina.

The event, taking place today from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., is open to entrepreneurs and small-business owners who can register here.

This free educational event will feature a panel led by Nino Correa, commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration; former Fire Bureau Chief and emergency management expert Ángel Crespo; José A. Colón, director of the Carolina Office of Emergency Management; as well as officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s Business Emergency Operations Center.

“This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn firsthand about the essential strategies and resources that our leaders and experts recommend for emergency and disaster management,” said Rafael Ramírez-Rivera, Inter American University president.

“It’s critical that businesses adapt their plans to prevent, adapt to and recover from an adverse situation. It is essential to have the right route that will result in the survival and long-term success of a business,” he added.

During the event, entrepreneurs will receive information for the preparation of continuity plans, advice on resilience issues and details about available resources. An SBA representative is expected to participate, organizers said.

“When a company has an adequate resilience program, it reduces the risk of financial losses and interruptions in its operations. Moreover, it protects life and property by educating its employees for emergency prevention,” said Ivonne Negrón-Luciano, executive director of the Puerto Rico SBTDC. “In addition, it can affect the reputation of the business, and ultimately, it faces the possibility of having to close its doors permanently.”

The PRSBTDC’s Business Resilience program has previously held educational meetings on this topic for entrepreneurs in the southern and western regions of the island and will continue to offer these events through its service centers.

“I invite business owners to attend this event in preparation for the hurricane season and other events that disrupt the operation of businesses. Each business and each region had its own unique vulnerabilities,” said Josué E. Rivera, director of the SBA’s District of Puerto Rico and USVI.

“This SBDTC business training program, which is made possible in part by an SBA grant, has the mission of preventing and warning entrepreneurs of the risks they may face during different emergency events, and to be ready with their business continuity plans and be resilient when recovering,” he said. “This way, our economy will be ready for any future event, preserving jobs, securing property and protecting the prosperity of our islands.”