Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

The Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest will be held on Aug. 24.

More than 100 beers and 25 restaurants will be featured at the Dorado Agro-tourism Park on Aug. 24.

The renowned Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest, which was first held a decade ago in June 2014, is returning after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The seventh edition of the festival will take place on Aug. 24 at the Dorado Agro-tourism Park. The event will gather around 25 local restaurants and pizzerias, along with more than 100 different beer labels.

This year’s festival will offer more space, shaded areas, a cooler environment among trees and nature, more competitors, a greater variety of beers, professional judges, and entertainment for the entire family, organizers said.

The event is produced by the Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate (PRICEC), which partnered in 2021 with Imagenda Puerto Rico, the agency that founded the event, along with the Puerto Rico Burger Festival, BBQ Grilling Wars and others.

“We are excited to bring back one of the public’s favorite culinary events for its seventh edition after a four-year break,” said Jaime Villamil, principal officer of Imagenda and member of the PRICEC board. “This world-class festival has been embraced by Puerto Ricans during six previous editions, and we can finally return bigger than before. We are proud to offer an experience of this magnitude to Puerto Rican families and pizza and beer enthusiasts alike.”

PRICEC board member José Franceschini mentioned that more than 4,000 people will be able to enjoy the creations from participating pizzerias while sampling a myriad of high-quality beers.

“The public has been requesting this event for over two years, so we have worked hard to elevate the experience and production of what is already a proven industry event. Given the high demand, we are raising the bar even higher, so attendees can expect big surprises and benefits,” said Omar Gamero, events director and PRICEC member.

“We aim to create a space for the whole family to enjoy this great competition in a cooler, natural environment, with entertainment for both adults and children, live music and many surprises,” Franceschini added.