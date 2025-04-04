Piloto 151 expands to Dorado with $900K investment in 7th location

From left: Sofía Stolberg, CEO and co-founder, and Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151, at the Dorado coworking space.

The coworking firm’s newest site opens April 7 at Vista Plaza in the coastal town in Puerto Rico.

Coworking operator Piloto 151 will open its newest location in Dorado on April 7, marking its seventh workspace hub and second expansion this year. The company is investing $900,000 in the project.

The 7,000-square-foot site, located at the Vista Plaza building, is designed for startups, remote teams and businesses seeking flexible office space in the area. According to company officials, the location will offer private offices, dedicated desks and other workplace amenities.

“Dorado represents an opportunity to continue our mission of supporting professionals and companies that demand flexibility, design and a work environment that inspires growth,” said Sofía Stolberg, CEO and co-founder of Piloto 151.

The company currently operates coworking spaces in Old San Juan, Santurce and Milla de Oro. With the Dorado addition, Piloto 151 extends its presence into a growing commercial and residential market.

“The evolution of workspace needs is reshaping the landscape, and we see immense potential in Dorado as a hub for business and innovation,” said Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151.

Piloto 151 said it is offering early access for those interested in reserving space at the new location.