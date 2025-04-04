Type to search

Piloto 151 expands to Dorado with $900K investment in 7th location

NIMB Staff April 4, 2025
From left: Sofía Stolberg, CEO and co-founder, and Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151, at the Dorado coworking space.
The coworking firm’s newest site opens April 7 at Vista Plaza in the coastal town in Puerto Rico.

Coworking operator Piloto 151 will open its newest location in Dorado on April 7, marking its seventh workspace hub and second expansion this year. The company is investing $900,000 in the project.

The 7,000-square-foot site, located at the Vista Plaza building, is designed for startups, remote teams and businesses seeking flexible office space in the area. According to company officials, the location will offer private offices, dedicated desks and other workplace amenities.

“Dorado represents an opportunity to continue our mission of supporting professionals and companies that demand flexibility, design and a work environment that inspires growth,” said Sofía Stolberg, CEO and co-founder of Piloto 151.

The company currently operates coworking spaces in Old San Juan, Santurce and Milla de Oro. With the Dorado addition, Piloto 151 extends its presence into a growing commercial and residential market.

“The evolution of workspace needs is reshaping the landscape, and we see immense potential in Dorado as a hub for business and innovation,” said Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151.

Piloto 151 said it is offering early access for those interested in reserving space at the new location.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

