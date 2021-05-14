Type to search

In-Brief

Condado Ocean Club Hotel, Base Co-Work partner to promote ‘work-cations’

Contributor May 14, 2021
Santurce-based Base Co-Work will provide a workspace for travelers on "work-cation."

The Condado Ocean Club Hotel in San Juan and Base Co-Work announced a collaboration agreement to launch the “Work-Based Vacay” package to travelers looking to merge the work and vacation experiences.

The package will be available from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.

“For those people who want to transport their work from home to paradise, at Condado Ocean Club we have created a special offer that will allow them to enjoy the best of a stay in Puerto Rico and while working in a co-working space,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of Condado Ocean Club.

The offer includes access to Santurce-based Base Co-Work, which will provide a workspace that includes: common areas; individual workspaces; state-of-the-art technology; ergonomic furniture; printing services; and constant cleaning of areas, among other services.

Services will be available 24/7, to accommodate different work schedules. It is located 10 minutes from Condado Ocean Club, near restaurants and coffee shops.

“The best thing is that Base Co-Work adapts to individual needs since it’s open 24/7, located very close to the Condado and has different spaces such as phone booths, hot desks, private offices, and conference rooms so that they can work comfortably,” said Luis Báez-Black, CEO of Base Co-Work.

