Enactus Puerto Rico selects 2 winners during Social Enterprise Week 2024

Members of the ComfyBum team

The winners will represent the island at the Enactus World Cup, which will take place next month in Kazakhstan.

Enactus Puerto Rico, an organization developing university leaders and social enterprises on the island, recently held its Social Enterprise Week 2024, where national champion teams were selected in two categories: “Impact” and “Early Stage.”

More than 300 students from 42 university campuses participated in a comprehensive agenda of training, networking events and presentations to Enactus partner companies in preparation for the final competition.

A panel of 125 judges from the private sector and nonprofit organizations awarded Café Boceto the national champion title in the “Early Stage” category, and ComfyBum was recognized for the second consecutive year as the national champion in the Impact category.

The “Early Stage” category honors projects in their early development stages with significant growth potential, while the Impact category highlights more established social enterprises.

Café Boceto, a social enterprise from the Inter American University Metro Campus, offers premium coffee experiences and supports sustainable practices and fair trade with Puerto Rican farmers. Customers can customize their coffee blends with high-quality, locally sourced beans.

ComfyBum, from the University of Puerto Rico in Humacao, also retained its top spot. This project provides eco-friendly pet beds made from recycled tires, addressing urban waste, promoting animal welfare and involving marginalized communities in its development.

“At Enactus, we continue to invest in the talent of young university students to leave a solid legacy in the economic and social development of our island. I want to thank and recognize the hard work of the students, professors, mentors, the Enactus team, the board of directors, the collaborating companies, and especially the judges, who generously contribute their time and expertise to firsthand review and reward our young entrepreneurs,” said Enactus Chairman Alberto Estrella.

“This year has been a testament to the talent and resilience of our students, who have exceeded expectations and set new standards for participation and quality. Seeing the tangible impact of their projects and how they become agents of change in their communities fills us with pride,” said Rody Rivera-Rojas, director of Enactus Puerto Rico.

The winning teams will represent Puerto Rico at the Enactus World Cup next month in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The event saw the participation of more than 175 professional leaders, including from Walgreens and Puerto Rico Supplies Group. Special awards were presented to distinguished students and professors, with Argos, Tote Maritime Carbon 3, and ATO Ventures awarding special prizes to the teams for their social enterprises.