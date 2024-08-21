Kai Casa de Arte y Tecnología opens in Santurce with family day event

Kai Casa de Arte y Tecnología is located at the former Segundo Ruiz Belvis School, at Stop 16 on Fernández Juncos Avenue in San Juan.

The event is free and open to the public, with no prior registration needed.

Kai Casa de Arte y Tecnología, a community space dedicated to offering after-school art and technology programs for youth and job training programs for adults, will hold its Open House on Aug. 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, open to the Santurce community and the public, “promises to be a vibrant celebration filled with activities for people of all ages,” organizers said.

It will showcase Kai’s restored historic facilities and preview some of the programs available to the community. Activities will include theater and dance workshops, interactive stations for artistic expression, and music. The event will feature refreshments and create a festive, welcoming atmosphere, organizers said.

“We’re excited to open our doors and share the spirit of Kai with the community. This event is an opportunity for people to learn about what we offer to benefit the communities and our commitment to their development while enjoying art and connecting with others in an inclusive and dynamic environment,” said Raúl A. Aponte, executive director of Kai Casa de Arte y Tecnología.

“This will be just a preview of the programs we are already offering and will continue to provide free of charge to participants,” he said.

The activities include:

• Live music: Performances by local artists including Bomba pal’ Pueblo, Batuplena, and DJ John Anthony.

• Theater and dance workshops: Led by the theater company Y No Había Luz and the dance company Andanza, featuring workshops on dance, caricatures and artistic expression.

• Art stations and storytelling: Open spaces for people of all ages to express their creativity.

The event is free and open to the public, with no prior registration needed. Kai Casa de Arte y Tecnología is located at the former Segundo Ruiz Belvis School on Fernández Juncos Avenue’s Stop 16 in San Juan.