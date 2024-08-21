Type to search

CTS hosts job fair with 100+ positions available

NIMB Staff August 21, 2024
Job recruiters will be offering many positions at the job fair.

Caribbean Temporary Services’ event on Aug. 30 will offer opportunities in several industries.

Caribbean Temporary Services LLC (CTS) is hosting a large job fair on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cantón Mall Shopping Center in Bayamón. 

The event will offer more than 100 positions in various municipalities in the metropolitan and northern regions of Puerto Rico.

“We have jobs available in sales, production, warehouse, drivers, customer service, office positions, among many others,” said CTS Sales and Marketing Manager Daysis Molina. “The interview process will be carried out at the event … in the corridor between Rent-A-Center and the WIC offices.”

Participants should bring a resume, proof of education, a certificate of conduct (with validation), a Social Security card or birth certificate, and a valid photo ID (driver’s license, passport, or voter registration card).

“This is a time for young people and adults to give themselves the opportunity to be employed since we have a wide variety of industries. Our staff is eager to help Puerto Ricans join the workforce,” Molina emphasized.

