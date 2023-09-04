FirstBank opens call for artists to create mural for Loiza Street branch

A portrait of a street artist painting a mural on a wall. Generative AI

Under the “StreetArt by FirstBank” initiative, the financial institution is calling on muralists in Puerto Rico to submit proposals for the opportunity to create an environmentally themed mural for its Loiza Street branch.

“StreetArt by FirstBank” is part of a series of initiatives with which the bank is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The winner will receive $5,000 and collaborate with a graphic designer to incorporate augmented reality elements into the mural that can be accessed via mobile devices.

“Throughout the year, we’ve been celebrating our 75th anniversary with various initiatives to positively impact communities, our employees and customers,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president of Strategic Planning at FirstBank.

“We’re announcing StreetArt by FirstBank — a project that unites art, innovation and environmental conservation,” she said. “The winning proposal, which must reflect a pro-environment message, will be unveiled at an event that will be open to the public during the fourth quarter.”

Professional muralists, either individually or in groups aged 21 or older, may respond to the call. They must have at least two years of experience creating medium- or large-format outdoor and indoor murals. They will compete for a prize of $5,000, with the bank also providing the winner with the materials to paint the mural. In addition, the winner will be able to see their work come to life through augmented reality — an emerging trend in urban art.

Artists interested in participating can access the participation rules and submit their sketches through Sept. 29.

The artistic proposal must include the profile or biography of the artist or group members, along with contact information, a sketch of the proposed mural with green highlighted, and a description of the mural with the environmental theme.

A panel of art representatives and Taller Comunidad La Goyco members in Santurce will select the winning muralist. The winner will be announced in October and must be available to create the mural from Oct. 19-31. The unveiling is slated for Nov. 12.