JetBlue launches contest for Puerto Rico-themed aircraft design

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JetBlue partners with Puerto Rican artists to showcase the vibrant culture of “La Isla del Encanto” (The Island of Enchantment), a nickname for Puerto Rico, through a special aircraft livery design.

Public voting is open until March 1 to select the winning design for a JetBlue Airbus A320.

JetBlue Airways has launched “Vamo’ Arriba,” a contest inviting the public to vote on a new aircraft livery celebrating Puerto Rico’s culture and heritage. The winning design will be featured on a JetBlue Airbus A320, set to take flight this summer.

This marks JetBlue’s second Puerto Rico-themed aircraft, following the Bluericua livery introduced in 2018. The airline collaborated with three Puerto Rican artists, each creating a unique design that reflects the island’s identity. Public voting is open until March 1, with the winning look to be unveiled shortly after.

“Puerto Rico has been a part of JetBlue’s story for more than 20 years,” said Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s head of marketing and customer support. “This livery represents more than just a beautiful design — it’s a tribute to the island’s resilience, creativity and rich culture.”

The artists:

Elizabeth Barreto captures the island’s beauty by day and night, featuring Puerto Rico’s beaches, nightlife and the coquí frog’s song.

captures the island’s beauty by day and night, featuring Puerto Rico’s beaches, nightlife and the coquí frog’s song. Juan Gutiérrez (The Stencil Network) highlights iconic symbols like the jíbaro (country folk), tropical fruits and plants.

(The Stencil Network) highlights iconic symbols like the jíbaro (country folk), tropical fruits and plants. Natalia Nicole (2BLEENE) blends bold colors from the Puerto Rican flag and JetBlue’s palette, incorporating native flowers like hibiscus and carambola.

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González praised JetBlue’s continued commitment to Puerto Rico, calling the initiative “an incredible platform for our talented artists.”

Willianette Robles, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, emphasized that the new livery will boost Puerto Rico’s visibility in other markets.

“Showcasing our island on another JetBlue aircraft will enhance our visibility in other markets, reinforcing our identity as a top destination in the Caribbean. This is a unique opportunity to promote creativity while sharing our story with travelers everywhere,” said Robles.

JetBlue, which has served Puerto Rico for more than 20 years, recently expanded its San Juan crew base and increased flight routes.