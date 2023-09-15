InterAmerican University’s Aeronautics School acquires new training aircraft

Close-up of the Piper Seminole twin-engine airplane, model PA-44-180, recently acquired by the Aeronautics School at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico Bayamón campus for $870,630.

The Aeronautics School affiliated with the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus recently received its new twin-engine Piper Seminole aircraft, model PA-44-180, “the most advanced in its class” for training, at a cost of $870,630, university President Rafael Ramírez-Rivera announced.

“It will benefit the students who will be able to use technology in a digital cockpit comparable to commercial airline aircraft and progress seamlessly in their study program,” Bayamón campus Chancellor Carlos Olivares said. “It is the preferred and most widely used multi-engine or twin-engine aircraft for civil training in the United States. With this aircraft, the Aeronautics School’s fleet increases to 11, two of which are twin-engine.”

“This is the technology that students will encounter in commercial airlines. Our students were eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new aircraft. We know that these future pilots will enjoy it and gain extraordinary experiences,” Aeronautics School Dean Jonathan Velázquez said. He flew the aircraft from Florida, alongside instructor Carlos López.

With the arrival of this aircraft, activities commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Aeronautics School will kick off. The Aviation Sciences Program of InterAmerican University was transferred from the San Juan Metro campus to the Bayamón campus because it aligns more with its mission in the science and technology fields. The inauguration of the Aeronautics School took place at the Fernando Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in Isla Grande in 1993.

Over the years, the school has remained at Isla Grande Airport and has acquired high-tech equipment, flight simulators like the ALSIM with the ability to simulate commercial aircraft through advanced graphics and real flight scenarios, audiovisual equipment, and 11 aircraft to offer its Aviation Sciences program.

Currently, the aviation program offers three academic programs: an associate degree in Applied Sciences in Commercial Pilot, a bachelor’s degree in Aircraft System Management (professional pilot), and a bachelor’s in Aviation Science Management (administrative positions in airlines and airports).

The Aeronautics School is the only one in the Caribbean that offers two bachelor’s degrees in different areas of aviation science, accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International.

Under these bachelor’s degrees, students can pursue three minors: air-traffic control, aviation management and commercial pilot. These minors help students expand their knowledge in various aviation areas, exposing them to a market and opportunities for employment in the aviation industry. These minors are open to all who meet the requirements, not only those studying aeronautics.

“The arrival of the Piper Seminole is tangible evidence that reaffirms our commitment to offering our students the best so that they acquire the skills and knowledge … they deserve,” Ramírez-Rivera said. “For the Inter, the Bayamón campus, the Aeronautics School and its Aviation program, it represents pride and distinction, positioning us as a unique institution in its class. The achievements of our students, alumni and faculty are our best presentation card, and we hope to celebrate even more successes this year as a university community that serves the island and the world.”