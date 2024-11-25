UPR Aguadilla to strengthen aerospace program through $3.5M investment

UPR Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González during a news conference outside the Puerto Rico Aeronautics and Aerospace Institute.

The University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla (UPR Aguadilla) announced it has received $3.5 million from the Office of Management and Budget (OGP, in Spanish) to strengthen its Aeronautics and Aerospace Program.

“This injection of funds aims to continue preparing the necessary workforce to support the conglomerate of industries in this important sector in Puerto Rico,” said UPR Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González during a news conference outside the Puerto Rico Aeronautics and Aerospace Institute.

“These funds allowed the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment to expand the practice stations of the Aeronautics and Aerospace Program,” she said.

Rivera-González highlighted that the new equipment coincides with the recent approval of a bachelor of science in aerospace information technology that will start in August. The program aims to position the institution as a leader in technical and academic training for the aerospace sector.

The funding, which is from the governor’s Education Emergency Assistance Fund (GEER II Funds), was allocated to procure advanced technological and educational tools designed to prepare students for a competitive labor market.

As part of this investment, UPR Aguadilla acquired a Gulfstream III aircraft valued at $1.4 million. The aircraft, which can accommodate 13 passengers, a flight attendant and two pilots, will make avionics training in a real-world setting possible. Additional equipment includes turbine engines, aircraft landing gear and brake training systems, and electronic flight instrument simulators.

“The acquisition of this equipment and the expansion of workstations allows us to comply with the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will facilitate the training of the personnel necessary for the industry,” Rivera-González said.

She added that the next goal is FAA certification, which will allow the program to admit more students and ensure they receive the agency-required training.

This initiative aims to support the region’s economic growth and strengthen Puerto Rico’s aerospace industry by developing a specialized workforce.

“We are preparing our students not only with academic knowledge but also with the practical skills and leadership necessary to be agents of change in the aerospace sector,” Rivera-González said.

In addition, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce has allocated $2 million to improve the facilities and administrative structure of the Puerto Rico Aeronautics and Aerospace Institute.

UPR Aguadilla currently offers an associate degree in aeronautical and aerospace technology and is working to expand its programs with new certifications and degrees. All its programs will undergo evaluation to obtain FAA accreditation, ensuring that students meet the academic and practical standards required in the industry, school officials said.