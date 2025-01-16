UPR Aguadilla, One Stop partner to promote talent in aeronautics

University of Puerto Rico Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González congratulates students and highlights the importance of training professionals in strategic sectors like aeronautics and aerospace.

Thirty-two people have earned training certificates.

The nonprofit organization One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico, in alliance with the University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla (UPR Aguadilla) and its Institute of Aeronautics and Aerospace of Puerto Rico (IAAPR), celebrated the delivery of certificates to 18 students who successfully completed the pre-apprenticeship phase of the Aviation Mechanics Apprenticeship Program, part of the Good Jobs Challenge/Moving Forward 2 Good Jobs initiative.

In addition to the specialized aviation course, held at the IAAPR facilities, the students completed 30 hours of training in employability skills provided by the nonprofit.

This comprehensive approach equipped them with technological tools, social skills and educational concepts to prepare them for the aeronautical workforce, officials said.

“We’re very proud to be able to develop a labor program at the level of the industry in close collaboration with UPR Aguadilla and various entities that have joined this initiative to offer opportunities to our youth and adults so that they can achieve their educational and professional aspirations,” said Carmen Cosme, executive director of One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico.

“For 25 years, we have provided effective tools for career growth to people with limited resources, and we will continue to support these efforts that our island so badly needs,” she added.

As part of the program’s benefits, students will now be evaluated by Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico for potential recruitment opportunities. The evaluation will take place Jan. 16, providing a gateway for many to enter the aeronautical industry, officials added.

“Through our collaboration with One Stop, we have taken a significant step with the implementation of the pre-training program for aviation mechanics technicians, responding to the demands of a constantly evolving market,” said UPR Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González.

“This effort is part of our commitment to educational innovation and the economic development of Puerto Rico, ensuring that our students are an active part of the transformation and progress of the industry,” she said.

In total, 32 people have successfully completed the program, earning their training certificate with a high level of satisfaction. By summer 2025, 19 new graduates are expected to join, bringing the total to 52 participants.