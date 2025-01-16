Chick-fil-A bestows $200K grant to Puerto Rico nonprofit

The Happy Givers uses donations to provide “healthy meals, safer homes, brand new jobs, and seeds for the harvest,” according to its website.

The Happy Givers was the leading recipient among five global entities, alongside organizations in the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Happy Givers, a nonprofit based in Vega Alta, has received a $200,000 grant through the 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, which announced a total of $6 million in contributions to 56 charitable organizations worldwide.

The chosen winners are “making an impact in ways that align with the company’s corporate social responsibility focus areas of caring for people, caring for communities, caring through food, and caring for the planet,” the restaurant chain said in a statement.

The Puerto Rico nonprofit was the top recipient among five global entities, along with organizations in the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Happy Givers uses donations to provide “healthy meals, safer homes, brand new jobs, and seeds for the harvest,” according to its website.

The nonprofit operates several programs, including La Cocina Social, which has served more than 60,000 meals since 2021 to those in need in the northern coastal town. Through its Micro-Enterprise Training Center, the organization teaches entrepreneurs and local talent how to “begin their journey to success.”

The Happy Givers also runs a disaster relief fund, a program to rebuild homes and a community farm initiative.

“Chick-fil-A is honored to invest in the impactful work of these incredible organizations that are creating meaningful change in their local communities,” said Brent Fielder, vice president of Global Impact for Chick-fil-A Inc.

“From fighting hunger and providing educational opportunities to fostering environmental stewardship, these nonprofits are shining examples of what it means to care for others and have a positive influence on the world. We are inspired by their work and grateful to partner with them on this journey,” Fielder said.