Chick-fil-A Puerto Rico offers free breakfast this week

Chick-fil-A’s La Rambla location is among the restaurants in Puerto Rico participating in this week’s free breakfast promotion.

Customers can get a Chicken Biscuit or Chick-n-Minis at no cost through March 29 at select locations.

Chick-fil-A restaurants across Puerto Rico are offering customers a complimentary breakfast item each morning, available for a limited time through March 29.

Customers can choose one free breakfast item per day during breakfast hours (6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) at participating locations. Options include a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, made with a freshly baked biscuit, or a four-piece Chick-n-Minis, featuring bite-sized nuggets served in warm yeast rolls.

“We’re excited to invite our clients to start their morning at Chick-fil-A with a complimentary breakfast and to experience our signature hospitality,” said Cris Romero, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Humacao. “Whether it’s the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit or the Chicken Minis, everyone is sure to find their new favorite breakfast entrée.”

The promotion is available at the following Chick-fil-A restaurants in Puerto Rico:

Chick-fil-A Los Filtros

Chick-fil-A Plaza del Sol

Chick-fil-A Humacao

Chick-fil-A Hatillo

Chick-fil-A Reina del Sur

Chick-fil-A La Rambla

To redeem the offer, customers must order in person or through the drive-thru. The promotion is limited to one breakfast item per person per day, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary, and customizations are not available.

The regular price of the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit is $3.29, while the Chick-n-Minis (4-count) are priced at $4.29.