Chick-fil-A Puerto Rico offers free breakfast this week
Customers can get a Chicken Biscuit or Chick-n-Minis at no cost through March 29 at select locations.
Chick-fil-A restaurants across Puerto Rico are offering customers a complimentary breakfast item each morning, available for a limited time through March 29.
Customers can choose one free breakfast item per day during breakfast hours (6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) at participating locations. Options include a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, made with a freshly baked biscuit, or a four-piece Chick-n-Minis, featuring bite-sized nuggets served in warm yeast rolls.
“We’re excited to invite our clients to start their morning at Chick-fil-A with a complimentary breakfast and to experience our signature hospitality,” said Cris Romero, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Humacao. “Whether it’s the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit or the Chicken Minis, everyone is sure to find their new favorite breakfast entrée.”
The promotion is available at the following Chick-fil-A restaurants in Puerto Rico:
- Chick-fil-A Los Filtros
- Chick-fil-A Plaza del Sol
- Chick-fil-A Humacao
- Chick-fil-A Hatillo
- Chick-fil-A Reina del Sur
- Chick-fil-A La Rambla
To redeem the offer, customers must order in person or through the drive-thru. The promotion is limited to one breakfast item per person per day, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary, and customizations are not available.
The regular price of the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit is $3.29, while the Chick-n-Minis (4-count) are priced at $4.29.
