Triple-S Foundation expands scholarship program for future professionals

The Triple-S Foundation scholarship program supports students in high-demand health care fields.

Applications for the 2025 round are open through April 25 via the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

The Triple-S Foundation has launched the latest round of its scholarship program to support medical residents and students pursuing careers in high-demand health care fields.

This year, nine scholarships will be awarded to medical residents specializing in neurology, surgical neurology, orthopedics, rheumatology and pediatrics, as well as students pursuing master’s degrees in nursing and pharmacy technician programs.

Applications are open through the Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico (FCPR) portal at www.fcpr.org and will be accepted until April 25.

Each scholarship provides up to $11,500 to cover study-related expenses, including tuition, housing, books, lab and technology equipment, educational resources, food, and transportation.

Launched in 2023, the Triple-S Foundation Scholarship Fund initially supported six medical residents. In 2025, the program is expanding to include more specialties and assist a greater number of future health care professionals in Puerto Rico.

“We recognized the need to extend our support to additional high-demand health care professions, ensuring that more students have the financial resources to complete their education,” said Lydia Figueroa-Cuevas, executive director of the Triple-S Foundation. “This year, we also adjusted the medical specialties covered to better align with the evolving needs of the health care sector.”

This marks the second round of scholarships from the Triple-S Foundation Fund, which is managed by FCPR. The first round focused on neurology, pediatrics and orthopedics. The expanded 2025 program now includes surgical neurology, rheumatology, graduate nursing and pharmacy technician studies.

For more information, applicants may contact the Philanthropic Services unit at FCPR via email.

FCPR currently manages 97 funds, including 39 dedicated to student scholarships and others supporting nonprofit organizations. In 2024, the foundation awarded 431 scholarships totaling $826,538 and issued 69 grants to nonprofits amounting to $1.3 million.