Embassy Suites by Hilton, AT&T partner for community initiative

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino and AT&T recently got together to spend time with residents of the La Torre sector in Piñones, in Loíza as part of an initiative of Hilton chain’s “Travel with Purpose” program.

With an attendance of 300 residents who gathered at the José Millán basketball court, participants were served breakfast made by the hotel’s Executive Chef, Héctor Prieto. The event took place last week.

Joining the participating residents were representatives from Hilton, AT&T, and the Piñones neighborhood, namely, Yaddie Escobar, director of community affairs of the La Torre sector, Yeiza Figueroa, director of sales and marketing of Embassy Suites by Hilton, Ray Flores, vice president of public affairs at AT&T, Loíza Mayor Julia M. Nazario, Bill Huber, senior vice president of AT&T Network and Ross Bawcum, vice president of AT&T Network — both responsible for the team that came to Puerto Rico to restore services after Hurricane María hit last year.

Both companies have a great commitment to the Puerto Rico community and this event was already in their calendars for 2018.