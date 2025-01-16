Patriot State training vessel to make first port of call in Puerto Rico

Patriot State is the second of five vessels designated for state maritime academies in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Texas and California.

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy, TOTE and cadets will host an open house at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) cadets are set to arrive in San Juan on Jan. 25 during their inaugural training mission aboard the Patriot State, the second state-of-the-art vessel developed as part of the U.S. Maritime Administration’s National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program.

This milestone voyage serves as an essential training exercise for cadets, and its arrival in San Juan presents an opportunity for prospective students from Puerto Rico to learn about serving in the maritime industry and maritime education opportunities on the island.

High school students, military academy cadets and university students are invited to register for guided tours of the vessel during the Open House, with sessions at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with Puerto Rican cadets currently enrolled at MMA and learn about the various academic programs offered by the institution.

“We’re excited that our first port of call is Puerto Rico. This vessel is not only a crucial tool for the education of our cadets but also a platform that will strengthen the local maritime industry. We hope it inspires many young people to pursue careers in this vital sector,” said Rear Adm. Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

TOTE Services, an operating company of TOTE Group, was hired by the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) as the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to oversee the construction of the training vessels for the NSMV program. Patriot State is the second of five vessels for the state maritime academies in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Texas and California.

This next-generation training fleet addresses a critical shortage of qualified officers needed to crew government and commercial sealift ships. In addition to providing world-class training for America’s future mariners, the NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions when needed.

The Patriot State vessel is now entrusted to MMA by the federal government. Recognized among the top 1% of academies in the United States by Money Magazine, MMA is committed to excellence in maritime training. The NSMV Patriot State is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed for emergency management across the nation’s states and territories, making it an essential resource for cultivating the next generation of maritime leaders.

The arrival of the Patriot State not only signifies an advancement in education within the maritime industry but also highlights the professional opportunities this growing sector offers emerging talent in Puerto Rico, officials said.

Jeff Dixon, president of TOTE Services, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with MARAD, Philly Shipyard and MMA on this critical program.

“These vessels are a vital investment in the future of the US maritime industry and showcase the potential that arises when we utilize the right expertise and resources for the benefit of our country and future generations” said Dixon.

“TOTE Services is proud to serve as the vessel construction manager for these ships, and we’re pleased the Patriot State’s first port of call is San Juan, a community TOTE has been proud to serve for over 35 years. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the next generation of maritime leaders,” he said.