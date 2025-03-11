Inter American Univ. opens InterACTIVO center to support older adults

InterACTIVO can host more than 50 older adults daily, offering a blend of educational, social, physical and cultural activities to promote active engagement.

The new facility promotes socialization, education and health care while serving as a hands-on training site for students.

Inter American University of Puerto Rico’s Metropolitan Campus has inaugurated InterACTIVO, a new center designed to enhance the well-being of older adults through socialization, education and health care services.

To introduce the community to its offerings, the center will hold an open house on March 20.

InterACTIVO was established to address the needs of Puerto Rico’s growing elderly population by offering programs that support both physical and mental health. The center provides social interaction, recreation and opportunities to connect with family and friends from different generations. Activities are designed to help delay cognitive and physical decline, contributing to participants’ emotional well-being.

The center can accommodate more than 50 older adults daily, integrating educational, social, physical and cultural experiences to promote active engagement. Programs include arts and crafts, adaptive exercises, and interactive activities, all supervised by qualified staff and students from the Metropolitan Campus’ academic programs.

In addition to serving older adults, InterACTIVO serves as a hands-on training site for students in fields such as nursing, social work, sports technology and speech-language pathology. Participants benefit from specialized care, while students gain practical experience in their areas of study.

The center also offers daily health screenings and risk prevention programs, coordinated by nursing and social work professionals.

InterACTIVO operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering flexible enrollment options including hourly, daily, weekly and monthly plans. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.