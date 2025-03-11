SME Puerto Rico, ASM Global recognize 2025 ‘Top Performers’

Jorge Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global, which oversees the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Antiguo Casino, Coca-Cola Music Hall and Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Sales professionals from four premier event venues were recognized for excellence in business growth and client relations.

The Sales & Marketing Executives Organization of Puerto Rico (SME) and ASM Global Puerto Rico have recognized the outstanding achievements of the sales teams from four major event venues: the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Antiguo Casino, Coca-Cola Music Hall, and Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

These professionals were honored as SME Sales Top Performers 2025 during the SME Sales Summit and Professional Sales Executive Week.

“The awards celebrate excellence in sales performance, leadership and commitment to driving business success within Puerto Rico’s premier event venues,” ASM officials said.

The 2025 honorees:

Jorge L. Pérez — Regional General Manager, ASM Global

Margaret Colón — Director of Sales and Marketing and Regional Director of Sales, Puerto Rico Convention Center, Antiguo Casino and ASM Global

Gianni Agostini — Senior Sales Manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center

Marie Joël Landrau — Senior Sales Manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center

Dimarie Rodríguez — Catering Sales Manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center

Beverly Ruiz — Catering Sales Manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center

Yuísa Santiago — Sales Coordinator, Puerto Rico Convention Center

Beatriz Colón — Partnership and Sales Manager, Coca-Cola Music Hall

Melissa Figueroa — Director of Sales and Private Events, Coca-Cola Music Hall

Melanie García — Booking Manager, Coliseo de Puerto Rico

“We are incredibly proud of our dedicated sales professionals, whose hard work and passion continue to drive success for our venues and the industry in Puerto Rico,” said Pérez. “This recognition from the SME highlights the impact of our sales teams in attracting top-tier events and delivering exceptional experiences.”

ASM Global said the SME Sales Top Performers awards highlight the critical role of sales professionals in Puerto Rico’s event and entertainment industry. It added that the awardees have demonstrated excellence in client relations, revenue generation and strategic sales initiatives, contributing to the continued growth and prestige of its venues in the region.