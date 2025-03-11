Type to search

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico names Omar Marrero VP, GM

NIMB Staff March 11, 2025
Omar Marrero-Díaz (File photo)

Marrero returns to the private sector as Eduardo Pagán moves to a corporate affairs role.

TOTE Maritime Agency Puerto Rico has appointed Omar Marrero as vice president and general manager, marking his return to the private sector after serving in government leadership roles.

Marrero has held key positions in both public and private sectors, including executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, secretary of state and the government’s financial director.

“We are excited to have a leader of Omar’s caliber join the TOTE team,” said Kevin Kendrick, president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico. “His experience and strategic vision will be essential as we move forward and reinforce our commitment to our customers and the economic growth of the island. With his leadership and deep connections in Puerto Rico and the United States, we are confident that TOTE will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional service.”

The shipping company also announced that Eduardo Pagán, who has served as vice president and general manager for 15 years, has been named vice president of corporate affairs.

Pagán’s leadership was described by TOTE as instrumental in the company’s growth in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, helping develop strategic alliances with government and private-sector entities while managing emergency response efforts

“I am proud to have contributed to the growth of TOTE and to have collaborated closely with an exceptional team. I embrace the new responsibilities entrusted to me and I have complete confidence that Omar Marrero will elevate TOTE to new heights,” Pagán said.

The company said Marrero’s appointment underscores “TOTE’s commitment to excellence and innovation in maritime transportation, ensuring that clients and leaders in both public and private sectors can rely on a company dedicated to Puerto Rico [that is] visionary in its approach, and grounded in trusted relationships.”

