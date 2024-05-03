Caribbean and Frontier airlines add San Juan-Trinidad routes

A Frontier Airlines aircraft (File photo)

The new flights are expected to boost local tourism and business opportunities.

Caribbean Airlines and Frontier Airlines have both announced expansions of their route networks between Trinidad and Tobago and Puerto Rico. Caribbean Airlines will operate three flights per week to San Juan from Trinidad via Barbados starting July 14, while Frontier Airlines will launch a nonstop service between San Juan and Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 11, with fares starting at $29.

Caribbean Airlines’ new route, pending approval from the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority and the Government of Barbados, will also include cargo services, which the airline said is part of its strategy to increase connectivity within the Caribbean and business and tourism between the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking parts of the region. Flights will be available for booking starting May 2.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, emphasized the importance of the new route: “We are excited to expand our passenger and cargo services to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of our ongoing effort to better connect the Caribbean. This move is crucial to our growth strategy and represents our commitment to offering our customers convenient and reliable travel and trade options.”

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., Carlos Mercado, expressed his support for Caribbean Airlines’ expansion, highlighting the “opportunities for tourism, trade and cultural exchange” it should bring to the region.

Meanwhile, Frontier’s announcement follows the establishment of a new crew base at Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in early June, which is expected to employ up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants, generating nearly $84 million annually in local wages.

“We are thrilled to add nonstop service between Puerto Rico and Trinidad as we rapidly expand our operations throughout the Caribbean,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier. “By offering so many low-cost travel options to and from San Juan, we are pleased to be a valuable partner in its vital and flourishing tourism industry.”