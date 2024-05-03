Type to search

In-Brief

Telxius opens submarine cable route between PR/DomRep/US 

NIMB Staff May 3, 2024
The new route connects Punta Cana and Puerto Rico to boost connectivity in the Dominican Republic and across the Caribbean.

The route has been in service since April.

Global connectivity provider Telxius has announced the launch of its latest submarine cable route, the extension of SAm-1 between Punta Cana , Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico.

The route has been in service since April and serves as a link between the Caribbean, the United States and wider Latin America through connections with the Brusa, PCCS and SAm-1 cables, the company noted.

The extension expands Telxius’ network capabilities and further bridges the gap between the Caribbean and the Americas with ultra-high-capacity connectivity. It will be the first public cable covering this route with such high capacity.

“This new route underscores Telxius’ dedication to advancing technology and enabling digital transformation,” said Telxius CEO Mario Martin.

“Our developments across the region are driven by growing customer demand and new opportunities to support local and global enterprises and we are continually evolving our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers in this fast-growing market. This new route will accelerate digital transformation in key regions, allowing them to fully participate in today’s digital economy,” Martin said.

By leveraging this advanced infrastructure, enterprises in the Dominican Republic will experience improved connectivity, facilitating smoother communication, commerce and collaboration both regionally and globally, he added.

While the investment details for the cable launch were not disclosed, the extension is part of Telxius’ network, which includes eight next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning more than 100,000 kilometers.

Telxius offers a wide array of services, including capacity, colocation, security services and direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
