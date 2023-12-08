Puerto Rico launches 2nd round of broadband infrastructure RFP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Enrique Völckers-Nin, executive director of the government’s Smart Island and Puerto Rico Broadband programs

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program has kicked off a second request for proposals and notice of availability for telecommunication facility strengthening projects in Puerto Rico, announced Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

Through this RFP, qualified providers are sought to meet the requirements for designing and implementing “resilient power systems” and “reinforced infrastructure solutions” for telecom facilities, including security infrastructure.

The program was created by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi through Executive Order 2022-040 to provide reliable and resilient power and reinforced infrastructure to key facilities to minimize the loss of internet and telecommunications connectivity for residents. The order includes the coordination, authorization and disbursement of local and federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico for broadband programs.

This new RFP targets projects that can be implemented quickly.

“The telecommunications infrastructure in Puerto Rico faces significant challenges due to frequent storms and the reliability of the commercial electrical grid. Maintaining broadband connectivity during storms is of extreme importance. When disasters occur, the people of Puerto Rico need to stay connected to obtain critical information and emergency services,” Völckers-Nin said.

“Reliable broadband connection can make a difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of people affected by these events. It is crucial to prioritize the development of resilient power and reinforced infrastructure that can withstand these challenges and keep our communities connected, informed and safe,” the official added.

Applicant responses to this new RFP should include details on the use of funds, as well as any “innovative solutions” for the program, if awarded.

An RFP for the first round of these projects was issued on May 11.

The deadline for second round proposal submissions is Dec. 22. Interested individuals should send any inquiries via email. The subject of the email submission should be as follows: “Re – Resilient Power and Hardening of Telecommunications Facilities Across Puerto Rico, Round 2.”